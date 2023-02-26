I revisited my Valley Voice about the Salton Sea from 20 years ago: not much has changed

Twenty years ago, The Desert Sun published a Valley Voice I wrote about the Salton Sea. Sadly, little of substance has changed, and the negative repercussions I predicted are happening.

Twenty years ago, adding more water sourced from the Gulf of California was feasible. Now adding more water to the sea is impossible because the state planning group deemed sourcing water from the gulf financially infeasible. So, 20 years of dithering has resulted in "saving" the sea only without adding water.

Twenty years ago, we could have started building desalination plants using solar energy and geothermal energy. Today, all that infrastructure would be producing additional water, but that’s another zero.

Twenty years ago, I suggested developing solar and water engineering classes at our local universities and creating a Coachella Valley innovation hub for these highly valued technologies. With nothing done in 20 years, we lost a generation of local students who did not become valued solar and water engineers.

Twenty years ago, I urged adopting stringent urban planning rules to control water use by housing and commercial development. Today, water wasting developments that ignore desert water conservation principles, like Disney's horrid fake lake development in Rancho Mirage, are still approved.

The Salton Sea remains a political football, and we are stuck with silly letters from folks imagining impossible water pipelines from the Midwest. We knew what was needed 20 years ago, and as a community we did nothing, so we are left with management by catastrophe.

Reprint of Feb. 27, 2003, Valley Voice: “Don’t settle for anything less than a sustainable water solution”

The water wars have begun. The Imperial Irrigation District rejects, not unreasonably, a water agreement foisted on it by the federal government and local water districts that want their urban water users to get their water cheap.

Urban water users refuse, however, to pay the true environmental costs of the water transfer over its 75-year life because they know that the transfer will destroy the Salton Sea and its wildlife denizens. Unless vastly more creative and imaginative answers are proposed to address this dilemma, we can say goodbye to the Salton Sea and the last major link on the Pacific Flyaway for millions of migrating birds, and hello to years of Owens Lake-style toxic dust storms.

Water Source: The only feasible new water source is the Gulf of California seawater, via pipeline, which would actually dilute the current saline levels of the sea. But no one will build a pipeline just for the Salton Sea. If some gulf water was desalinated, it would create a commodity to supplement Colorado River water, and with which we can properly compensate Mexico. This may make the deal acceptable to our southern neighbors who will have a dry Colorado riverbed left after we finish with it.

Desalination program: Create a partnership funded by water districts, the state and the federal government using a private corporation to build a desalination plant as a contractor. While private enterprise is involved to keep costs down, the water is not owned or controlled by the private corporation. The desalinated water is owned in shares proportional to the financial contribution with the federal share sent to Mexico as compensation.

Energy sources: What’s wrong with renewable solar and geothermal energy sources, both of which are plentiful at the south end of the sea to power a desalination plant and pipeline pumps? Fossil fuel could be phased out as renewable sources become more robust.

Sea size and shape: If a large enough island could be built in the center of the sea, it could displace enough water to maintain the current shorelines with less water volume. A causeway to the island creates an attraction as a wildlife refuge, or even a mid-lake casino or boat lunch.

Local education boost: At our new Cal-State University, create a Salton Sea center to study solar power, water engineering and fish and aviation environments to foster a local source of future engineers and biologists to operate the entire water system.

Initiate sustainable growth policies throughout the region: Shouldn’t new housing and commercial development in water districts drawing Colorado River water be required to become progressively more water-efficient as part of a water-transfer deal? Would this transfer be necessary if we had this policy 10 years ago?

A water transfer that lacks a complete vision for new water sources, clean energy, developing local water engineering and environmental resources – in concert with sustainable growth principles – falls short and leaves the Salton Sea and the Coachella Valley high and dry.

Gary Rosenblum has lived in Palm Desert since 1996 and was previously the risk manager for the City of Palm Desert. His email is grosenblum@dc.rr.com