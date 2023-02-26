Sorry, Coachella but you got this one wrong: We desperately need a recovery center

Kudos to The Desert Sun for its editorial admonishing the City of Coachella for preventing Riverside County from building a much-needed mental health care facility for the Coachella Valley.

Mayor Steven Hernandez says the city cannot afford to subsidize such a facility. Really? Mayor: no subsidy required! This is all on the county’s dime. Plus, it would bring countless jobs to a city that in the mayor’s words is a “low socio-economic community.” What better solution than new jobs?

Hernandez, who is a smart and effective legislator, understands the benefits of new infrastructure. He brought the county library to Coachella, and the new Riverside County Department of Public Social Services facility.

So why the turnaround? The answer is obvious: NIMBYism. Coachella is an amazing community. And the concerns raised by Mayor Hernandez and the council are understandable. But there comes a time when leaders must be leaders and do the right thing.

Coachella Valley desperately needs a mental health care facility like the one the county is offering up on a silver platter. It would help people in need, including Coachella’s very own residents, and is a critical and necessary ingredient to fighting homelessness.

Sorry, Coachella, but you got this one wrong. Truly an opportunity missed.

Sabby Jonathan, Palm Desert

On James Cutchin's tortoise tragedy story: keep up the fine work

I am a Desert Sun subscriber, and it was with great interest that I read James Cutchin’s recent investigation into the tortoise tragedy in the high desert, “The dramatic story of the Joshua Tree Tortoise Rescue’s last days.” I also listened to the interview with Amy Keeler and Cutchin on KCRW. Hopefully, Cutchin’s reportage will bring wider awareness to this situation and maybe prevent it from recurring in the future.

The desert tortoise is an amazing reptile and I have been lucky enough to observe them in the wild in Joshua Tree National Park. The seeming negligence on the part of the county and state enforcement agencies is very unfortunate. The tortoise has a difficult enough time surviving habitat encroachment and off-road vehicles, so it is quite disturbing to know that a large population perished because of human mistreatment.

Keep up the fine work that you are doing.

Robert Gaspar, Palm Springs

Why not pay off the national debt and get rid of interest rates that bog down the budget?

I enjoy reading the letters to the editor and am always amazed at the range of knowledge here in the desert. I would like your readers to help me answer a question that has been bugging me for some time. Why don't we just pay off the national debt and get rid of the interest payments that bog down the budget?

The money saved could be used to redo infrastructure and provide education for the needy. A recent Cato Institute article stated that the debt amounts to $94,000 per person, an amount I would gladly pay. You might say that 50% of the country can't afford this which I accept. Then just double what those in the favored 50% owe and send me a bill for $188,000. I hope your readers can enlighten me.

Bill Yuracko, Rancho Mirage

Mr. Barnett: My view of rights in America is different than yours

In response to Don Barnett’s “one party rule” letter to the editor on Feb. 10: It seems to me that you want one-party rule for people like you and dismiss everyone else.

There is so much to address, but I will drill into the single most disturbing statement. You seem to think that LGBTQ people don't deserve to have equal rights with the rest of America. I am a gay man who pays his taxes. You would believe that I am not equal to everyone else and should be denied housing, denied job equality, denied accommodations at public businesses, and denied the rights that every other family has in the country. The United States is a mosaic of experiences and our strength is our diversity.

My view of an America where everyone has equal rights is radically different than yours.

Rich Malacoff, Cathedral City

I'm not convinced the answer to reducing police violence is knowing the public better

Andre McGregor has thought-provoking recommendations for curtailing police violence in his Desert Sun Feb. 17 piece, “Cutting police violence requires data tools.”

Here is a summary: 1) adrenaline and ego control; 2) peer review; and 3) enhanced community data availability, beyond the customary criminal record and warrant status information.

I wonder if readers share my frustration with Mr. McGregor’s lack of specifics — especially regarding this last area of interest.

Ego is complicated. Adrenaline control is too, but they are related. Fight-or-flight depends on the perception of threat. Understanding one’s personality (i.e., knowing thyself) certainly cannot hurt.

Peer review is good but needs to be anonymous. In addition to peer review, the feedback of the community, neighborhood or residents of the officers’ beat should be included. This is difficult, as most officers are anonymous to the communities they serve. Change would entail a major shift in trust between police and the public.

This means the first thing police officers say to those they encounter is, “Hello, my name is Officer Andres, and here is my card," rather than, “License and registration, please.”

The devil is in the details, but I am not convinced that the answer to reducing police violence is police knowing more about their public. Rather, the public needs to know more about their police officers.

Ronald C. Chapman, Lucerne Valley