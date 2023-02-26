La Quinta must reaffirm the short term rental ban is permanent

As we are all aware the recent election dealing with short-term vacation rentals (STVRs) in residential neighborhoods caused animosity, property damage and divisiveness. It turned homeowners against investors and the city itself. I would like to offer some suggestions, as a CPA and a long-term resident of La Quinta, for moving forward.

The La Quinta City Council had many good reasons for putting the ban in place and they are all still valid today. The only people who want the ban lifted are new investors who want to put their rental business outside of the tourist commercial (T/C) zoned areas.

The city plan to phase out residential STVRs by transition without fiscal impact has been a financial success. Permits in residential areas are down 30%, yet Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) exceeded $17 million in 2022, a huge increase. This is the tax hotels and STVRs pay on their rental income. So visitors are still coming but are moving away from residential STVRs and staying in hotels and STVRs in T/C zones.

On top of that Measure G (1% sales tax for police and capital) increased by $3 million in the last year.

However, quality of life continues to suffer. The major reason for Measure A was the quality of life of the residents. Residents wanted to know their neighbors and not live next door to an unsupervised mini-hotel in a residential zoned area.

I have some ideas on how to improve the quality of life in La Quinta, my hometown.

To quote the city’s recent 2021/2022 budget report: “The General Fund is fiscally resilient, with strong reserves, revenues exceeding budgetary projections, and expenditure savings. Moving forward, supporting the economic health and safety of the community and employees remains a high priority in the decision-making process for the city. Operational revenues were $7,723,190 over budget, and expenses after adjustments, carryovers, and reserve savings were $8,487,705 under budget resulting in a surplus of $16,210,895.”

Clearly the city’s prediction of doom and gloom has not come true. The ban has actually had a positive economic effect.

The recommendations that follow are easily affordable and will address the quality of life issues in La Quinta going forward.

The fear of the council lifting the ban is prevalent in thousands of citizens' minds in La Quinta. To assuage these fears, I am asking the council to reaffirm at an open meeting that the ban is permanent. You have stated it before but restating it will go a long way in the healing process. Per President Ronald Reagan, “Trust but verify.”

Many citizens do not feel code enforcement in La Quinta regarding rentals is what it should or could be. And it is not a financial issue. Money was available as of June 30, 2022 (FYE) to beef up enforcement but was simply not spent. The police budget was $18 million and yet only $17 million was spent, a difference of $1 million. Code Compliance spent $234,000 less than budgeted.

Many of us are tired of hearing there is no money for enforcement. The council should immediately tell staff to increase enforcement, and have more routine patrols on the weekends. We are not asking that the budget be exceeded, only that necessary protection is afforded to we the people.

Rentals are huge part of La Quinta and so is quality of life for the residents and snowbirds. STVRs and residents can coexist but only if laws are enforced and budgeted money is properly spent.

Jim Alderson lives in La Quinta and is a retired CPA with an extensive background in health care and auditing. His email is Jim10463@aol.com