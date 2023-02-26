Open in App
Santa Cruz, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

6 days ago
Santa Cruz, California (Nicholas Ismael Martinez)

Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Conference Services Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
  3. Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  4. Health Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  5. Senior Systems Administrator at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
  7. Assistant Director, Residential Education at UC Santa Cruz
  8. Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech
  9. Computer Applications/Business Technologies (CABT) - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
  10. Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

