Washington Township, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Township’s full-day preschool program to enter third year

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor,

6 days ago
District welcomes state expansion funds, but need remains high. Youngsters continue to “creatively learn” in the Washington Township full-day preschool program, funded in September of...
