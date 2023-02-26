Super sophomore makes quick work of opponents for second district gold

A total of 156 Class 2A wrestlers descended upon Central Dauphin East High School on Saturday morning with the hopes of taking home a coveted District 3 championship.

When it was all said and done, only 13 were able to do just that, but 78 others could still advance to next weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional tournament that will be held at Bethlehem Freedom High School.

Out of those numbers, only one regional wrestler, Northern Lebanon's Aaron Seidel, came back with a championship, but 24 others punched their ticket to the regional tournament, four of them as runner-up in their weight class.

Seidel, a sophomore, won a highly anticipated final at 107 pounds for his second District 3 Class 2A title with a 13-0 major decision over Trinity freshman Will Detar. Both wrestlers came into the contest undefeated and ranked among the best in their weight at the state level.

Seidel, also the returning state champion, made quick work of his first two bouts, pinning Annville-Cleona’s Oliver Funck in 44 seconds in the quarterfinals then picking up a fall in 1:10 over Newport’s Roman Polcha. His championship helped lead the Vikings to a fourth-place finish as a team.

Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon

The Vikings' freshman finished in second place at 114 pounds, falling by a 12-0 major decision to Susquenita’s Mason McLendon in the final. Wolford picked up a 10-1 major decision in the quarterfinals before pulling out a 2-0 decision against Trinity’s Major Lewis in the semifinals to advance to the finals.

Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs

Yacoviello-Andrus, a freshman, dropped a 6-3 decision to Berks Catholic’s Marvin Armistead in the final of the 127-pound weight class, finishing as the silver medalist in his first trip to the District 3 tournament. In his first two matches, Yacoviello-Andrus out-scored his opponents 31-6 with a tech fall and a major decision before dropping the final.

Devon Ponce, Biglerville

After finishing third at the sectional tournament, the Canners senior, improved on that finish, taking second at 139-pounds, dropping a 7-1 decision to Schuylkill Valley’s Ian Vitalo. In a first-round matchup, Ponce pinned Annville-Cleona’s Landon Hostetter in 1:26 before scoring a 10-7 decision against Lancaster Catholic’s Gavin Badger in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Ponce met West Perry’s Tyler Morrison and picked up a fall in 5:07 to advance to the finals.

Clayton Erb, Northern Lebanon

The Vikings senior was pinned in 1:52 by Bishop McDevitt’s Jakob Gilfoil, finishing second at 189 pounds. After a first-round bye, Erb picked up a tight 3-1 decision against West Perry’s Quade Boden in the quarterfinals before pinning Eastern York’s Cole Staker in 2:28 to advance to the final.

Notable

Bishop McDevitt's Riley Robell, the Crusaders heavyweight, picked up his fourth District 3 title of his career, the 20th in District 3 history to do so. Even more impressive is that in the championship final, his fall in 1:27 against Berks Catholic's Owen Reber was the 100th pin of his career. He's the returning PIAA champion at 285 pounds after finishing as a runner-up his sophomore season.

Class 2A Regional qualifiers – Top 7 qualify

107 : Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon (1st), Cole Schisler, Bermudian Springs (7th).

114 : Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon (2 nd ), Brody Gardner, Biglerville (5th).

121 : Austin Anderson, Bermudian Springs (5 th ), Daniel Corbin, Hanover (7th).

127 : Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs (2 nd ), Owen Lehman, Northern Lebanon (4 th ).

133 : Reece Daniels, Bermudian Springs (4 th ), Caden Rankin, Littlestown (7 th ).

139 : Devon Ponce, Biglerville (2nd), Cameron Mingee, Littlestown (4th), Jakson Keffer, Bermudian Springs (5th).

145 : Joey Ney, Biglerville (3 rd ).

152 : Seth Lady, Biglerville (4 th ), Conor Leonard, Northern Lebanon (5 th ).

160 : Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona (5 th ), Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia, Biglerville (7 th ).

172 : Tanner Rock, Littlestown (3 rd ).

189 : Clayton Erb, Northern Lebanon (2 nd ), Cole Staker, Eastern York (6 th ).

215 : Mason Keiper, Biglerville (4th), Lincoln Kearchner, Fairfield (6th).

285 : Jonathan Anders, Fairfield (5th), Hayden Adams, Northern Lebanon (6th).

