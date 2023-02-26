Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a divided nation, different version of history

We have all heard about the proverbial dog continually trying to bite its own tail. When she finally catches her tail, she must decide what is to be done with it.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene caught her tail. Or perhaps the voters in her district did.

In this case the tail exemplifies the power to change the world. The question in the wake of democratic elections becomes how that change takes place. In Greene’s world, that change seems to hinge on autocratic, if not violent, means of getting her way. Like the proverbial dog or a child fixated on one end, she is lashing out and showing the world just how much of a dogmatist she is.

Her recent tweet envisions revisiting a war most would like to forget: the United States Civil War of 1861 to 1865.

Her oath of office to uphold the Constitution of these United States has been cast aside multiple times, but her tweet to divorce red states from blue states to systematically destroy the Union is perhaps the most egregious.

Let’s be clear here. Margorie Taylor Greene’s vision of our nation is anything but united. Her vision is a divided nation, and it appears that few in her party are taken aback by her statement.

In fact, others in her party would like us to learn an alternative history of our nation and its place in the world. Perhaps that is why Ms. Greene believes as she does. Her education must have included the idea that the South is still fighting that horrible war. How else to explain her internalized the notion that we need to return to the ways of the Antebellum South where inequality reigned supreme. Was the Civil War an unjust war won by an unjust victor?

The supposed freedom party is forcing views on us that are anything but free. They are attempting, and in some quarters succeeding, to create a system of education that indoctrinates students into believing that our government has no systemic faults. At the same time, they are tearing down that government.

The battle to put our students to sleep regarding parts of our history is distasteful and disturbing. The attack against the strides we have made in education rages in many quarters. No one argues that slavery was a good system, yet many do not want us to learn about how slavery shaped systems still intact today.

Dan Rather notes: “History illustrates that hatred can be taught, but so can empathy and justice. We are on a winding journey as a nation. And we have much farther to go. But we have made progress in the face of bigots and autocrats because people had the courage to forge the inequities of our past into a more equitable future.”

Education should wake us to the ways in which empathy and justice are lacking in this journey through history yet to be written.

To be Woke is to seek a better world. A world in which we do not hide from ourselves and the ugliness of our past. A world where we allow and encourage people to explore the richness of humanity. A world that embraces the ‘other’ and loves them for who they are.

As we near the end of Black History Month, it is worth noting that Black history is rooted in a legacy of activism, struggle, and resistance. That activism, struggle, and resistance continues in the present. That struggle cannot be limited to Blacks or any one group of human beings.

The struggle for recognition as full participants in the human experiment should not be suppressed by dogmatic individuals. There are multiple ways of seeing the world. Opening our hearts and minds to other viewpoints does not mean that we embody those views. It does mean that we allow those views to exist and even prosper if they ultimately prove valid and valuable.

There are more religions than can be counted on all my fingers and toes. There are more cultures than I can ever hope to learn about. Acknowledging their existence does not mean that I believe every creed or participate in every cultural practice.

It does mean that I support their right to exist and express their opinions. Including the abhorrent words of Marjorie Taylor Greene as she chases her tail.

This is the opinion of Times Writers Group member Ben Ament, world citizen. He hopes to leave that world slightly better than he found it. His column is published the fourth Sunday of the month.