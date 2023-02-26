Open in App
Saint Cloud, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Marvin and Indy: Rescue pets of the week

By Times staff report,

6 days ago
Marvin is a 5-year-old neutered mixed breed pup who is looking for a fresh start! He absolutely loves attention from people, and he will gently nudge your hand when he feels like he is deserving of a few extra pats and scratches. He’s a portly pup – Marvin weighs 92 pounds and will need some help slimming down. It would be best for Marvin if his adopter follows up with their veterinarian to get a long-term weight loss plan in place. Since exercise is in most diet plans, it’s good to know Marvin reportedly loves going on walks and runs! Martin is not a fan of other dogs and would like to be a solo canine; in the past, he’s lived with and done well with children and cats. (Still, all introductions should be slow and proper.)

Indy is a shy but sweet senior cat who’s had 12 laps around the sun and is looking for a home. This sweet spayed cat is loving and affectionate; her purr motor is in great working order. Indy's favorite things are to give headbutts and get snuggles. In the past, she’s done well with children but has been nervous around dogs. A nice, quiet home where Indy can be the lead driver would be ideal. Indy has been picky about her food at the shelter, so her new people should be prepared to figure out her preferred menu choices.

These pets are available for adoption at Tri-County Humane Society, presented as a public service of the St. Cloud Times.

