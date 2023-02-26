Welfare programs need reform to allow for stronger families

For Valentine’s and school recess, we hear the words of a generations’ old playground rhyme. “K-I-S-S-I-N-G"...“First comes love; then comes marriage; Then comes...baby. . .”

As a Christian, I accept the sequence of events. This is my column, not an edict. Your view may differ; that’s OK if you allow me mine.

Akerlof and Yellen (Policy Brief of the Brookings Review, 1996) wrote that marriage was the norm in the USA before the counterculture of the '60s. They reported 24% of Black babies and 3.1% of white infants were born to single mothers, rising to 64% for Blacks and 18% for white by 1990. On January 25, the Washington Examiner updated the data: “More than three quarters of African-American births are to unmarried women, nearly double the illegitimacy rate of all other births, according to new federal data.”

Theories abound to explain the rapid increase in births to un-wed mothers — end of “shot-gun” weddings, easy access to contraceptives and abortions, decreasing stigma of out-of-wedlock births, etcetera.

As a reaction to poverty rates at 19%, President Johnson (LBJ) initiated his “War on Poverty.” His “Great Society” expanded the 1935 Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) program. It was a means-tested welfare program to support SINGLE parents and, thus, discouraged marriage.

Means-tested welfare programs reduce benefits as the income rises. If the mother were married to an employed father, her welfare benefited decreased since the household income rose. The absence of the father's income maximized her welfare payments.

Additionally, low-income families generally receive benefits from several welfare programs simultaneously. Some 80 federally-funded programs contain marriage penalties (means-tested welfare).

The result was a continuous loop — poverty stimulated welfare programs that promoted the decline in marriage that created greater needs for more welfare. That cycle is perpetual.

Not only welfare, but also the IRS has lower tax rates for individuals than for married couples and credits (incentives) for children in the household.

The fatherless homes have produced other negative consequences on society. The data in the following three paragraphs are based upon the August 25, 2022, fact sheet of the America First Policy Institute.

An estimated 18,395,000 children in the USA live in homes without a biological father, stepfather or adoptive father present. More than three times as many children in this country (23%) live with a single parent in comparison with the world (7%).

These children are more likely to have “psychosocial development issues, live in poverty, drop out of school, engage in school violence, abuse substances, and enter the juvenile justice system.”

The risk factors for these youth from fatherless homes are staggering.

63% of the youth suicides

90% of the homeless and runaway children

70% of the juveniles in state institutions

85% of the youth in prisons

80% of the rapists

Jack Brewer (Chair, Center for Opportunity Now) wrote in 2022 that 80% of single-parent households are led by single mothers. Unfortunately, the legendary “man-in-the-house" rule allows welfare workers to appear unannounced in a woman’s residence to verify that she has no adult male living at the same address. That is a great deterrent to marriage.

Admittedly, there are numerous single-parent households that do not appear in the data above. There are also families that lose a parent to death. We want our country to assist the families who need financial support in order to provide shelter, food, clothing, and other basic needs but without unintended penalties.

There is certainly “no quick fix.”

A first step? Advocate welfare reform that brings societal reform, followed by a return to faith, family, and good education.

Policy analyst Benajamin Paris and research fellow Jamie Hall (Center for Health and Welfare Policy) in January 2023 expressed a dream that many of us share: “A well-functioning welfare system should encourage citizens to work, marry, form families, and run their households as empowered, nurturing parents of the next generation of Americans.”

For Valentine’s (and all year), the words of Frank Sinatra’s song apply. “Love and marriage...you can’t have one without the other.” Do it for the children!!

This is the opinion of Times Writers Group member Phyllis E. VanBuren, a lifelong learner and enthusiastic educator, who values family, friends, faith, honesty, liberty and integrity. Her column is published the fourth Sunday of the month.