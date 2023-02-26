Penn State at Rutgers basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday

Penn State basketball looks to continue its winning streak with the regular season winding to a close. On Sunday evening, the Nittany Lions host Rutgers for a key game that could help dictate seeding in the Big Ten basketball tournament. Rutgers throttled Penn State in the previous meeting in New Jersey earlier this season, 65-45, but Penn State sits just one game behind Rutgers in the Big Ten standings.

Penn State faces a challenging final three games to the regular season beginning with Sunday’s home game against Rutgers. Following that is a road trip to Northwestern and a regular-season finale at home against Maryland. Jalen Pickett has put the team on his back and he will be instrumental in guiding Penn State to the Big Ten tournament with momentum, starting Sunday against the Scarlet Knights.

Here is how to catch all of the Penn State basketball action on Sunday.

Broadcast and stream info

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )

Penn State vs. Rutgers injury report

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State forward [autotag]Caleb Dorsey[/autotag] is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury. He had been listed as questionable after missing the last handful of games, but the updated injury report shows there is no timetable for a return to the court for the Nittany Lions. Rutgers lost forward Mawot Mag to a season-ending torn ACL injury, but the rest of the team appears to be in good shape for Sunday's matchup in the Bryce Jordan Center. Updated college basketball injury updates can be found on the

Stat leaders

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Pickett , Penn State: 18.8 ppg

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers: 13.3 ppg

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.3 rpg

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers: 9.8 rpg

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 6.9 apg

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers: 5.2 apg

ESPN BPI Outlook

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State may be a slight home favorite in the Bryce Jordan Center in this matchup according to the updated betting lines, but the ESPN Basketball Power Index sees this as a near-split decision that gives a slight edge to the visiting Scarlet Knights. Penn State has just a 49.6% chance to get the win on its home court, giving Rutgers a 50.4% chance of going 2-0 against Penn State this season. Penn State is 5-2 at home in Big Ten games with the only losses coming against Michigan State in early January and to Wisconsin in overtime a few weeks ago.

Other Big Ten games on the schedule

Northwestern (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) at Maryland (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) 12:00 p,.m., Big Ten Network

Illinois (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten) 12:00 p.m., CBS

Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9 Big Ten) at Michigan (16-12, 10-7 Big Ten) 2:00 p.m., CBS

