Faith | Experience new people in your life with unconditional love

“Emerson tells us that Love is a synonym for God. We are also told in the New Testament that ‘He that loveth not, knoweth not God; for God is is love.’ Love is free from condemnation, even as it is free from fear. Love is a cosmic source whose sweep is irresistible.” Ernest Holmes —The Science of Mind Textbook

It is February, a time when we are reminded of the beauty of love, companionship, and the joy that comes from sharing a quality life with the kindness and compassion of friends and family in our lives.

If you ever feel blue, think of those people as blessings to count.

Max Baer wrote a book called “Real Love”, and in it he is discussing what real love is. “Happiness is caring about another person without any thought for what we might get for ourselves,” he says.





Think about that for a moment; really caring with no expectations for getting something in return. Some examples of unconditional love are Mother Teresa caring for impoverished people, pets we have, parents with their newborn babies, taking care of our parents or family when the need arises.

We also know that the love of Spirit is always, in, through, around and as us. God’s creative intelligence is in every smile or tear that we share, It shines through us as we share with others and when we lend a helping hand. It is unconditional love as its highest and best.

Unconditional love means accepting people for who they are and the uniqueness they represent, warts and all.

We need to celebrate each other and revel in how we are alike, and more importantly, celebrate and learn about the magnificent differences that we bring to the world.

Sandra Smith

Growing up, I thought that Wonder bread was the only bread I liked. I also ate salad with only lemon for dressing on my salad. Why? Because that is the way my mother ate. In my high school years, I discovered rye bread, and wheat, and Italian bread, and “Oh my word!” bagels.

Then when I was introduced to Blue cheese, and Ranch and an assortment of other dressings, my mouth became alive with the exquisite tastes of spices and herbs I had never tried before.

I think life is like that, we need to experience the new and wonderful people we meet every day and give our lives the richness that comes from expressing unconditional love.

What we focus our attention on, is what shows up in our life. If we want to harvest kindness in our life, we’re not going to get it unless we ourselves start out by being kind.

Sandra Lindsey Smith is the retired minister of Center for Spiritual Living in Kennewick. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 4253 W. 24th Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99338. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.