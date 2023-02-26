Kelsea Ballerini Calls Short Film ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ a ‘Swan Dive’ Into Her Pain

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini recently released Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, an EP and short film mix that effectively chronicles the singer’s recent divorce. Although just six tracks long, fans of Ballerini believe it to be some of her best work.

Her 2022 album SUBJECT TO CHANGE, juxtaposed a wide range of emotions, with different tracks exploring different aspects of the songwriter’s life — namely, the ebbs and flows of marriage. But throughout SUBJECT, an air of mystery still surrounded Ballerini and her seemingly-perfect life. The penthouse came crumbling down in Welcome Mat.

The project is inextricably tied to Ballerini’s high-profile, recent divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans. Mired in frustration and ultimately tragic emptiness, Welcome Mat gives the fans what they want (and what mentor Shania Twain said is her only obligation to those fans): music about her own life.

“The whole project came together really naturally. I was writing a lot, because I had a lot to write about, and that felt like the healthiest way to handle it,” Ballerini said of the album/film combo in an interview with Holler. “As I was writing through my journey, I realized that it was a story that I wish I would’ve had last year when I was making difficult decisions.

“So I decided to make it a project to put out,” she continued. “I knew then that I wanted to put my weight into it and really go there, and I just kept wanting to pull back more layers of my experience. The short film was the swan-dive, I guess.”

Welcome Mat relives a series of milestone’s for Ballerini through vignettes — essentially multiple music videos that form a short film

The singer said writing about her sadness helped her process pain ever since her own parents divorced when she was 12 years old.

“To me, you hear a lot of introspection and evaluation of myself and my relationships, all in the heart of growing up,” she said. “My life has changed a lot since March, so the Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP was kind of the sister project to SUBJECT TO CHANGE and the next season of my life explained. Songwriting has always been how I process my life and my emotions. It’s the purest part of what I do. And recently it’s felt like the only way to handle my life.”

Later in the interview, Holler asked Ballerini if she believes that she is experimenting with new sounds purposefully, or if the evolution came naturally as painful incidents ramped up around her.

“I think SUBJECT TO CHANGE is the most country record I’ve ever made, and then Rolling Up the Welcome Mat is just its own thing,” she explained. “I didn’t think about anything other than the story and I didn’t think about where it fits. Or how it sounded, or how long the songs were, or if they would ever be on a playlist or the radio. It was just the truth. When you’re making a commercial record that Walmart will sell, you think differently. So when I make my next ‘record‘ record, I don’t know – and I love that I don’t know.”

As for that next record, Ballerini laughed and shrugged.

“I’m tired! I’ve got nothing!”