Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures wrap up the weekend

By Mary Ours,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrNIK_0l0KwPjK00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/26) 03:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So far for the month we are about 8.5° above normal and almost 20" below normal for snowfall this season. There's still no chance for accumulating snow through this month and March looks like temperatures will be near normal.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today we are back above normal by about 10° to the 50s with sunshine and light winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fB3mX_0l0KwPjK00
Hourly conditions: February 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Our next round of rain will move in on Monday late morning with heavy downpours on and off through the evening. There's a chance for a light wintry mix briefly in the morning with temperatures around the freezing mark.

If the rain moves in later then the chance is even lower. Highs back in the mid to upper 50s by midnight with temperatures increasing all day.

Our high on Tuesday will be around midnight near 50 then we dry out through the day.

Wednesday looks like the best day of the week with highs back near 70 and plenty of sunshine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKB8F_0l0KwPjK00
7-day forecast: February 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend brings calmness after gusty winds, rain
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Winds taper off throughout the day, sunshine expected this afternoon
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures remain above average but rain is on the way
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Connellsville, PA11 hours ago
Weekend Planner: Home & Garden Show highlights a fun weekend in the Burgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Mon Incline to reopen after months-long closure
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
W. Va. drag show canceled due to threats
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Asian grocery store coming to Point Breeze
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburghers say roads in Riverview Park are 'a safety concern'
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Tips for eating healthy at fish fries
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Hampton Township
Hampton Township, PA1 hour ago
Teenager shot in the leg in Clairton
Clairton, PA1 day ago
Waiting Child: Graham
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Emission stacks torn down at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station
Masontown, PA1 hour ago
Police investigating homicide in Eau Claire, Butler County
Eau Claire, PA1 day ago
Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Jason Zucker scores in OT, Penguins beat Lightning 5-4
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Independent testing finds high levels of acrolein near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
1 killed in McKeesport shooting
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
PTL Links: March 1, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Ford planning to open 'Latitude AI' in former Argo AI headquarters in the Strip District
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Community rallies to host fundraiser for Sewickley woman who lost two kids, home in fire
Sewickley, PA1 day ago
6-year-old girl hit while waiting for bus in North Belle Vernon laid to rest
Belle Vernon, PA3 days ago
Irwin police pushing to install new surveillance cameras
Irwin, PA2 days ago
Cranberry Township acquires 71-acre Powell Farm for agricultural center
Cranberry Township, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania opens complaint hotline for reports after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Woman killed, 5 others escape during trailer fire in Bullskin Township
Bullskin Township, PA1 hour ago
Plans move forward for apartment complex across from PNC Park
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Paramedics honored by UPMC with special award for assisting in two recent deliveries
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy