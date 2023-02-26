Search warrant leads to arrests for six guns and narcotics

Edward Maglio

Erik Antonio-Reyes

Waterbury, Conn. (WTNH) – On February 25th Waterbury Police arrested Edward Maglio and Erik Antonio-Reyes for possession of various weapons and Narcotics. Police searched and seized separate properties in Waterbury and Wolcott, where they found four different caliber pistols, a 12.GA shotgun, a .357 Magnum revolver, 4 lbs of cannabis, almost $2,000, and hundreds of fentanyl pills.

Edward Maglio has been charged with possession of ,arijuana with the intent to distribute and the operation of a drug factory. Erik Antonio-Reyes faces the same charges in addition to possession and intent to sell narcotics, the transfer/sale of the six weapons, failure to declare a high-capacity magazine, and criminal impersonation.

Maglio was released by the Waterbury Police Department with a court date yet to be scheduled. Antonio-Reyes is still held by the Connecticut Department of Corrections on a $750k bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.