Raiders Free Agent Targets: Lavonte David

Lavonte David could be a leader on the Las Vegas Raiders' defense.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the early stages of evaluating the free agents who are set to hit the open market once the new league year starts in just a couple of weeks.

General Manager Dave Ziegler knows he needs to add talent to the team that can get them back to the playoffs.

One area the Raiders need to improve is their defense, which they need to do on all three levels. The Raiders have the third most cap space in the NFL, so they have some money to spend.

The Raiders need to improve their linebacker room, and one player who can help them do that is longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Lavonte David. David is a little bit older, but his play has not dropped off much.

Let’s look closer at David to see if he would fit in the Silver and Black.

David was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He immediately made a name for himself in the league in his rookie season, posting 139 total tackles, 20 tackles for losses, two sacks, and an interception.

David is a three-time All-Pro named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. He has posted 1,346 total tackles, 143 tackles for losses, and 29 sacks in his career. While 33 years old, he still posted 124 tackles, ten tackles for losses, and three sacks last season for the Buccaneers.

The Raiders’ linebacker grouping has five players set to be free agents, including Jayon Brown and Denzel Perryman . Even if they bring back both players, they will still need to add to the position.

David could give Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham a true quarterback of his defense. He is a smart and talented player who can lead and communicate for the Raiders’ defense.

Though David could want a multi-year contract, he has good years of play still ahead of him. Ziegler could offer it to him, and it could be a worthwhile investment to sign a player who can organize the defense on the field.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

