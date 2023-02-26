Tennessee-South Carolina basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 13 Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) defeated South Carolina (10-19, 3-13 SEC), 85-45, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Josiah-Jordan James led the Volunteers with 18 points after returning from an injury that sidelined him for four games.

Jahmai Mashack also scored 14 points, while Zakai Zeigler finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Zeigler tied the program-record for points and assists double-doubles.

The win is Tennessee’s second 40-plus victory versus the Gamecocks this season.

Tennessee is in fourth place in the Southeastern Conference regular-season standings.

Following Tennessee’s win over South Carolina, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-South Carolina postgame social media buzz is listed below.