Chase Burns records 12 strikeouts versus Dayton

No. 2 Tennessee (5-2) defeated Dayton (0-5), 4-1, Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee recorded its fifth consecutive victory and will play for a series sweep Sunday versus the Flyers. First pitch between Tennessee and Dayton is slated for 1 p.m. EST (SEC Network+) Sunday.

Chase Burns pitched 6.2 innings, recording 12 strikeouts, while surrendering one run, two hits and three walks for the Vols.

Tennessee led, 1-0, in the first inning on an RBI double by Griffin Merritt.

The Vols scored two runs in the second inning on a double by Austin Jaslove. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Moore.

Dayton scored its lone run of the contest in the third inning.

The Vols scored one run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Moore, who went 1-for-3, recording two RBIs and one run.

Seth Halvorsen recorded his first save of the season. He pitched 2.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts.