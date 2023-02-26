Karen Weekly records win No. 1,000 at Tennessee

No. 12 Tennessee (10-1) won two games on the second day of the USF Tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee’s pitching staff recorded a pair of shutouts Saturday.

The Lady Vols shut out No. 5 Clemson, 1-0, to open play on Saturday.

Karlyn Pickens pitched seven innings, surrendering four hits.

The Lady Vols scored in the sixth inning when McKenna Gibson’s RBI single plated Amanda Ahlin.

In the second game, the Lady Vols defeated UIC, 12-0, in five innings. Head coach Karen Weekly won her 1,000th game at Tennessee.

Kiki Milloy went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, one run and one double for Tennessee. Mackenzie Donihoo recorded two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Zaida Puni hit a solo home run for the Lady Vols.

Ryleigh White pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.