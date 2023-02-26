MassLive.com

Outlook 2023: MGM Springfield president pledges ‘renewed commitment’ to Springfield, Western Mass. (Viewpoint) By Chris KelleyMGM Springfield president, 6 days ago

By Chris KelleyMGM Springfield president, 6 days ago

As we look back at 2022, I am incredibly proud of the city of Springfield, the community and our dedicated team members, all of whom ...