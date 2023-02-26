Open in App
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31?

By Charles Goldman,

6 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII with the help of their 2022 NFL draft class. A whopping nine draft picks played snaps in the big game with four of them drawing starts in the game.

For Kansas City, the draft will become ever more important as they get deeper into Patrick Mahomes’ contract. They must continue to find young talent to contribute early in their careers, to keep their window open in a very competitive AFC conference.

The Chiefs should be able to get back in the position to make a run at another Super Bowl. With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine coming in just a few days, mock draft season is coming into full swing. Here are some of the prospects being mocked to Kansas City by the experts who feel they know where the team needs to improve the most in the coming season:

USA TODAY - Nate Davis

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports

Chiefs select Army EDGE Andre Carter II.

“He’s got an outside shot to be the first West Pointer taken in Round 1 in the NFL’s common draft era (since 1967) … even if a player like Georgia Tech’s Keion White is probably an easier evaluation here. But when you’re 6-7 and 260 pounds, Carter must be on the radar. His 15½ sacks in 2021 ranked second only to Anderson nationally and earned him a spot on that season’s third-team All-American squad. Carter – or, sure, White – could give the champs a nice edge mix with veteran Frank Clark and 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis.”

Draft Wire - Luke Easterling

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs select USC WR Jordan Addison (trade up).

“Patrick Mahomes didn’t need Tyreek Hill to have another MVP season, but free agency could leave the receiver cupboard bare heading into next season. With the Bucs willing to move down after watching three corners come off the board in front of them, the Chiefs are more than willing to send their second-rounder to Tampa Bay in return for jumping ahead of multiple WR-needy teams to grab an explosive playmaker in Addison.”

Falcons Wire - Matt Urben

Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register

Chiefs select Michigan DT Mazi Smith.

This would be reminiscent of the Chiefs’ selection of Dontari Poe back in 2012. Smith is an elite athlete, but his lack of production at the college level is super concerning. My personal preference toward a first-round defensive tackle would be Bayler DT Siaki Ika, who has the athleticism, tape and production.

Jaguars Wire - Adam Stites

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chiefs select LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari.

“The defending Super Bowl champs certainly don’t need much offensively, but their 16th ranked defense could use upgrades. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is a nightmare in the middle and George Karlaftis showed a lot of promise as a rookie. Still, Jones was the only Chiefs player to record more than six sacks.”

College Sports Wire - Patrick Conn

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs select Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (trade up to 25).

NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Chiefs select Georga EDGE Nolan Smith.

“Smith is an outstanding athlete who reminds me a little bit of Haason Reddick when he was coming out of Temple. Smith would get a lot of pass-rush opportunities in Kansas City, thanks to the Patrick Mahomes-led offense.”

Yahoo Sports - Charles McDonald

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs select Boston College WR Zay Flowers.

“Another young wide receiver for the Chiefs since apparently that’s their secret sauce to winning the Super Bowl.”

Pro Football Network - Tony Pauline

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chiefs select LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari.

“Flowers and Dawand Jones received consideration for this spot. But with Frank Clark expected to be a cap casualty and the Chiefs’ affection for smaller, one-gap pass rushers, BJ Ojulari fits like a glove.”

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

AP Photo/John Amis

Chiefs select Tennessee RT Darnell Wright.

“Wright is a methodical pass blocker with serious size to man either the right tackle or left tackle spot — depending on what happens with Orlando Brown Jr. — early in his career with the Chiefs.”

The 33rd Team - Staff

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs select Tennessee RT Darnell Wright.

“The Chiefs add a Senior Bowl standout in offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright gives them someone who can slide in at tackle, particularly with the potential departure of Orlando Brown Jr.”

Trenches or receiver the early consensus for Kansas City

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The early consensus seems to be that the Chiefs will address the trenches or add a receiver in the first round. With 11 projected picks in the 2023 NFL draft, it’s likely that we could see the team move up several times. Two of the mock drafts we looked at had Kansas City moving up for a receiver.

I’m not convinced that the Chiefs need to draft a tackle in the first round, especially one that is going to play on the right side, but Darnell Wright was a popular choice for Kansas City. Players like Blake Freeland, Jaelyn Duncan, Warren McClendon, Wanya Morris, and Kadeem Telfort will be available in the middle rounds.

It’s interesting to see the types of edge rushers being sent to the Chiefs so far. B.J. Ojulari, Nolan Smith and Andre Carter are both the long, lean, speed rusher prototypes and not necessarily the bigger-bodied types that Steve Spagnuolo typically goes for.

