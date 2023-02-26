Scores Dead After Migrant Boat Breaks Up at Sea off Italy

talian Police/Handout via Reuters

At least 58 people, including several women and children, were found dead after a wooden boat hit rocks off the coast of Calabria in southern Italy early Sunday morning. The boat, carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is thought to have departed from Turkey with between 180 and 250 people. Italian officials say around 80 people were saved. Rescue operations were hampered by rough seas.

Read it at Reuters