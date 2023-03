A woman was taken to a hospital after police said she was hit by a car while walking her dog in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the woman and her dog were walking east along the north side of Enterprise Road in Pine Township just before 8 a.m. Friday when a car travelling in the opposite direction hit her.

The woman, identified as a 51-year-old from Grove City, was taken to Allegheny Health Network Grove City Medical Center in stable condition.

The severity of her injuries aren’t known at this time, state police said.

