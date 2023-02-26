Sunday will be sunny with mild weather

Make outdoor plans today to enjoy the sunshine and mild weather. You will need an umbrella tomorrow.

Temperatures start in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s today.

Low pressure will advance eastward, and showers will pour throughout the day Monday. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on timing and impacts.

