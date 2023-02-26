Open in App
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sunday will be sunny with mild weather

By Jessica Faith,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xAnz_0l0KfLq500

Make outdoor plans today to enjoy the sunshine and mild weather. You will need an umbrella tomorrow.

Temperatures start in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s today.

Low pressure will advance eastward, and showers will pour throughout the day Monday. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on timing and impacts.

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 people flown to a hospital after crash in Beaver County
  • Car crashes with horse-drawn buggy in Mercer County
  • Federal, state, local officials give update on East Palestine cleanup
  • VIDEO: Concerns linger in East Palestine as EPA, FEMA teams planned to canvass neighborhoods
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy