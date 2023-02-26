Police investigate shooting outside Food Mart on West Raleigh

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday outside a convenience store on the southwest side of the city.

A copy of the audio of Nash County emergency radio traffic, obtained by the Telegram via the website Broadcastify, said the dispatcher alerted there had been a shooting with injury and directed emergency medical services personnel to go to the Food Mart, which is at the southwest corner of the intersection of West Raleigh Boulevard and Nashville Road.

No information has yet been released by the police department.

Word of the shooting began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who's Wanted Facebook page.

Police could be seen focusing on a car and adjacent markings having been put in place on the pavement to document gunfire having occurred.

The store is at the northeastern edge of the Williford part of the city and across the intersection from the edges of the Cedar Brook, Little Raleigh and South Rocky Mount parts of the city.