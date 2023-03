dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Forecasts Rallies for Ethereum and Chainlink, Updates Outlook on Polygon and Optimism By Daily Hodl Staff, 6 days ago

By Daily Hodl Staff, 6 days ago

A widely followed analyst is predicting bursts to the upside for Ethereum (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK) while having his radar locked on Polygon (MATIC) and ...