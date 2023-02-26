Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Daniel Jeremiah shares his thoughts on Justin Fields vs. Bryce Young

By Alyssa Barbieri,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZzhN_0l0Kcj0S00

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities — weekly offseason edition. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

One of the debates that’s dominated NFL draft discussions to this point has been whether the Bears should use the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select a quarterback.

There’s been no indication that Chicago would be leaning in that direction — and why should they — especially after Justin Fields emerged as one of the league’s most electric players last season.

With Alabama’s Bryce Young the presumed QB1 of this draft class, some have said the Bears should select Young and trade Fields. But that’s not necessarily the best move, especially considering how long it’s taken Chicago to find an exciting, young QB like Fields and nothing is guaranteed.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked about the Fields vs. Young debate during a conference call ahead of the NFL Combine next week, and he explained his position.

“I have a higher grade on Bryce coming out than I did on Justin, but I don’t think that Bryce is a great fit in Chicago,” he said. “And Justin, you know, obviously — I think the evaluation is both easy and complicated. It’s easy in that you can see the play-making ability and what he has done with his legs and the competitiveness and the toughness. That’s easy to see.

“Then, it’s complicated because how do you evaluate him with what he has got, with who he is working with?”

Jeremiah likened Fields’ situation to another young quarterback who recently took a big step forward in Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. It’s a popular and easy comparison to make. Just last offseason, people questioned whether Hurts was the guy in Philadelphia after his first two seasons. But he took a massive step forward in Year 3 — thanks to some help from the front office — and was in the MVP conversation.

Jeremiah, who knows people inside the Eagles organization, pointed to Hurts’ commitment and work ethic and how it ultimately paid off. And from what we’ve heard about Fields and his work ethic, there’s no reason to believe Fields can’t make a similar step forward — with some help from GM Ryan Poles.

“I don’t have the same relationships there in Chicago. I’ve never heard anything that would lead me to believe that Justin is not doing that,” Jeremiah said. “If Justin is doing what he needs to be doing from that standpoint, I would be, like, oh, this guy has so much ability, and he is committed to it. Let’s give him some help and try to build around him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H941J_0l0Kcj0S00

Free agency coverage

NFL Draft coverage

Other headlines

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Check out Bryce Young's official measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL11 hours ago
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt sees comparisons with Eagles' DeVonta Smith
Knoxville, TN6 hours ago
Devon Achane speaks about his goals and NFL future at the Combine
College Station, TX4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
PHOTOS: Former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's 2023 NFL Combine workout
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Watch: Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer ‘crushing the gauntlet’ at NFL combine
South Bend, IN1 hour ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA3 hours ago
Packers president wants Eagles QB sneak play banned this offseason
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
Packers WR Randall Cobb had clean-up surgery on ankle
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs interview at 2023 NFL combine
Athens, GA3 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Jordan Addison says he's 'the playmaker (the Bears) need'
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Seahawks have met with Anthony Richardson, John Michael Schmitz
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Cory Trice Jr.'s former Purdue teammates celebrated his stellar 40-yard dash while soaking in hot tub
West Lafayette, IN3 hours ago
2024 4-Star Athlete Jason Mitchell II is visiting Texas A&M this weekend
College Station, TX2 hours ago
Vikings draft prospects: Anthony Richardson tests out of this world, runs U 4.44 40-yard dash
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
Colts still working through Matt Ryan decision
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy