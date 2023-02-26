Academy School District 20 looking to fill open positions hosts job fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Academy School District 20 held a job hiring fair at Liberty High School to bring interested candidates into the education field as it continues to be in high demand.

Over 400 people came to the job fair to fill approximately 100 open positions. Ranging from special needs educators to bus drivers.

Academy School District 20 Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Cameron Smart said they hiring in all areas of special education. "Teachers, school psychs, SLP's, all those kind of positions. Those are our highest need and continue to be throughout every year," Smart said.

In the meantime, substitutes and current staff take on extra roles until the open positions are filled so students aren't impacted.

Daphne Aganon just finished her student teaching and has wanted to be a teacher since high school.

"I love science," Aganon said. "I think teaching kids to critically think and be curious about the world is important. My grandmother has been a teacher in elementary for the longest time and that inspired me. I'm also very into learning new things and educating the new people coming into our world."

She'd excited about making a difference and wants to work in elementary school where she says the foundation of education starts.

"It's not just giving a kid information," Aganon said. "It's giving it to them in so many different ways because everybody's different."

Jacqueline VanWert taught elementary school in Florida, but recently moved to Colorado. Now, she's interested in changing it up and teaching at the high school or middle school level.

"I am trying to work my way into higher education," VanWert said. "I think it's getting more into the subject material. I think it's a lot more fun is being able to delve deep."

For those who are considering a career in education, Jacqueline's advice is to find your passion.

"I'd say figure out what subjects you're passionate about," VanWert said. "Find yourself a school where it feels like home. Sometimes that takes a few positions to really find what you're looking for. Like, you might think you wanted to be a 6th grade math teacher, but it turns out you're better as a kindergarten teacher."

If you're interested in a career in education and want to learn more, you can visit the various district websites in the area to learn more about open positions or apply.

The post Academy School District 20 looking to fill open positions hosts job fair appeared first on KRDO .