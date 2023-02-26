Security concerns raised after MSU shooting

Good morning. Today is Sunday.

Not all Michigan State University classroom doors lock, and this has raised concerns following the shooting Feb. 13 that killed three students and injured five others.

In this story, students recall the anxiety felt as they huddled in a classroom inside Bessey Hall, pulling on their own belts that wrapped around the doorknob to create a barricade between themselves and the shooter.

"I don't want to put any blame on the university; obviously, no one expects something like this is going to happen. But there should have been locks on those doors,” said Lily Brueckman, a 25-year-old graduate student at MSU.

This incident led Brueckman to start a petition for MSU to install locks on all university classroom doors — a security measure that already exists at other schools in Michigan and beyond, a Free Press analysis has found.

Did you know?

Michigan is home to two world-class luge tracks. Luge racing is one of the fastest Winter Olympics sports, with sledders reaching speeds of more than 80 mph.

Enjoy a visit to the 2 tracks in this photo story by Free Press photographer, Junfu Han, and learn more about this popular sport.

