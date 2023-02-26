City of Austin, UT geoscientists partner to explore future of Austin's water supply

The city of Austin partnered with the University of Texas Jackson School of Geosciences to explore the future of Austin's water and aid the city’s battle against future droughts.

The city gave $150,000 for the project to the research team, which is led by UT geological science professor Zong-Liang Yang. The researchers plan to complete and present their findings this summer, and their recommendations will be implemented by 2024.

“We have a new understanding of climate change,” Yang said. “That’s why the city of Austin wanted to work with UT — (to incorporate) the best science into this water plan.”

UT geology graduate student Sabiha Tabassum took on most of the data analysis, Yang said, as she studied 40 global climate models and downscaled them into usable data, looking for the one that most closely replicated Austin’s climate situation.

Tabassum looked at the different models, each dependent on either a reduction or an increase in greenhouse gasses emissions. She said the research revealed a future increase in dry days, followed by sudden and intense rainfall.

“Even if we have very bad greenhouse gas emission and very bad consequences, the city should be prepared to deal with that,” Tabassum said.

Yang and Tabassum plan to meet with the city of Austin every two weeks to compare global-scale climate models and the newly downscaled framework. Austin Water engineer Helen Gerlach said this is part of the city’s 100-year Water Forward plan.

This partnership "gave us an opportunity to work with someone in the community that we’re planning for,” Gerlach said. “It gave us access to a whole bunch of academic expertise that we might not have access to otherwise.”

Researcher Dev Niyogi said water will become less available in the near future in Austin without proper planning.

“(We assume) that you open the tap and water keeps flowing … in somewhat near perpetuity,” UT geology professor Niyogi said. “This means we have to understand and plan for these resources.”

Niyogi and Yang said Austin’s rapidly growing population means the city is consuming more water. Therefore, as demand for water increases, the supply of water decreases.

“How do we manage water resources, and this population doubling, and also limited water supply in the future because of droughts?” Yang said. “That’s the big question.”

This story was originally published by The Daily Texan, the independent newspaper produced by University of Texas students.