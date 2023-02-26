Open in App
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide investigation in Midtown Columbus

By Chuck WilliamsConnor Hackling,

6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in the parking lot of China Inn restaurant on Wynnton Road.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old James McTyre, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 a.m., Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The coroner’s office says McTyre died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

