UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide investigation in Midtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in the parking lot of China Inn restaurant on Wynnton Road.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old James McTyre, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 a.m., Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The coroner’s office says McTyre died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.

