Suspect in murder of Huntsville City Schools employee dead, court documents say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A man suspected of murdering a Huntsville City Schools (HCS) employee in July 2022 has died, according to court records.

Cameron Tyrese Doughty was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting on July 19, 2022. Now, a motion has been filed to stop his court proceedings because of his death.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Westcorp Boulevard and 15th Avenue Southwest just after 9:15 a.m. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed that 63-year-old Larry Rice of Huntsville was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 a.m.

Berryhill told News 19 that Rice’s cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound and his manner of death was a homicide.

Doughty was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on July 19 and charged with murder. His bond was set at $70,000.

The motion to end Doughty’s proceedings by reason of his death was filed on February 6. The case was previously bound over to a Madison County Grand Jury following a preliminary hearing in October.

News 19 has confirmed with a spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that Doughty did not die in the Madison County Jail. The time and manner of Doughty’s death have not been released to us at this time.

According to HCS Superintendent Christie Finley, Rice was an electrician with the school district for many years and continued serving on contract after his retirement.

HPD investigators said at the time that the incident was the result of a minor car accident that led to a verbal and physical fight between the two men.

You can read the full motion to abate by reason of death which was filed in the case below:

“Comes now the State of Alabama, by and through its Assistant District Attorney, and moves this Honorable Court to abate the proceedings heretofore commenced against the above named defendant, the sole ground for same being the death of the said defendant prior to this date. State asks this Honorable Court to remit any court costs and/or fines.”

