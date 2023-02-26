Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Suspect in murder of Huntsville City Schools employee dead, court documents say

By Logan Sparkman,

6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A man suspected of murdering a Huntsville City Schools (HCS) employee in July 2022 has died, according to court records.

Cameron Tyrese Doughty was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting on July 19, 2022. Now, a motion has been filed to stop his court proceedings because of his death.

One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Hazel Green

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Westcorp Boulevard and 15th Avenue Southwest just after 9:15 a.m. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed that 63-year-old Larry Rice of Huntsville was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:26 a.m.

Berryhill told News 19 that Rice’s cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound and his manner of death was a homicide.

Doughty was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on July 19 and charged with murder. His bond was set at $70,000.

The motion to end Doughty’s proceedings by reason of his death was filed on February 6. The case was previously bound over to a Madison County Grand Jury following a preliminary hearing in October.

Alabama to resume executions following procedure review

News 19 has confirmed with a spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that Doughty did not die in the Madison County Jail. The time and manner of Doughty’s death have not been released to us at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gwsqr_0l0KPZjV00
(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

According to HCS Superintendent Christie Finley, Rice was an electrician with the school district for many years and continued serving on contract after his retirement.

HPD investigators said at the time that the incident was the result of a minor car accident that led to a verbal and physical fight between the two men.

You can read the full motion to abate by reason of death which was filed in the case below:

“Comes now the State of Alabama, by and through its Assistant District Attorney, and moves this Honorable Court to abate the proceedings heretofore commenced against the above named defendant, the sole ground for same being the death of the said defendant prior to this date. State asks this Honorable Court to remit any court costs and/or fines.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Judge denies Mason Sisk request to bar police interview recording from trial
Elkmont, AL1 day ago
Former city employee charged in north Alabama lawn mower theft
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Alabama woman pleads guilty to killing man because she was ‘tired of him attacking her’
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Taco Bell’ murder suspect pens second letter to judge asking to represent himself
Guntersville, AL1 day ago
Shooting under investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
HPD responding to a shooting on Gale Avenue
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Moulton man charged with meth trafficking, Xanax possession
Moulton, AL12 hours ago
Huntsville mass shooting cases bound to grand jury
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Huntsville man killed by tree on Hillwood Drive
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Legal Services Alabama offering virtual expungement clinics
Madison, AL1 day ago
12 years later: Huntsville family receives answers on son’s death following exhumation
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Shootout suspects in court in Huntsville on Wednesday
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
One transported to hospital after wreck near Rocket Center
Huntsville, AL5 hours ago
Huntsville officers respond to overturned vehicle on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Huntsville Utilities employee injured during work Saturday
Huntsville, AL1 hour ago
Two men killed in storm-related incidents
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Three fentanyl-related arrests within a week
Double Springs, AL3 days ago
Deadly Hazel Green shooting victim identified
Madison, AL5 days ago
Huntsville Mother & Others Witness 'Bungee Cord Snap' While Her Child is in the Mall Jump in the Parkway Place Mall
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Two killed in north Alabama by falling trees
Huntsville, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy