Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Early morning shooting in South Topeka under investigation

By Matthew Johnstone,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OX7Ck_0l0KElhM00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities are currently investigating an early morning shooting that took place in South Topeka.

Topeka Police were called to the 3200 block of SE Topeka Blvd. early Sunday morning on multiple reports of gunfire in the area.

According to the police report by Topeka PD, those in the area reported multiple instances of gunfire nearby. One individual was found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, later two more victims were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

This situation is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
One arrested after another injured during early-morning aggravated robbery
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka murder suspect set to be released from jail following jury acquittal
Topeka, KS22 hours ago
Crews respond to late night North Topeka structure fire
Topeka, KS4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 critically injured after gunfire exchange during robbery at south KCMO home
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man arrested for aggravated battery
Manhattan, KS9 hours ago
Police arrest Manhattan hit-and-run suspect
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Kansas City police officers shot during standoff released from hospital
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after Friday crash in southwest Topeka
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Three women arrested following narcotics search warrant
Topeka, KS23 hours ago
Police found meth, children during drug bust at Kansas home
Topeka, KS11 hours ago
Deputies confiscate fentanyl pills in Topeka bust
Topeka, KS23 hours ago
18-year-old charged in Kansas City fatal shooting, will stand trial as an adult
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Narcotics investigation leads to three arrested
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Pursuit leads to multiple charges and arrest
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Emporia man arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting
Emporia, KS2 days ago
Horton woman arrested for alleged theft
Horton, KS1 day ago
Charges: Man, 20, killed two people over 'missing narcotics'
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Wanted Topeka man arrested after stand off
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Lawrence, Kan., police sounds alarm about new scam that cost one resident $10,000
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Ogden teen arrested after $250 in vape pods stolen from gas station
Ogden, KS2 days ago
Topeka man arrested in connection to 2022 robbery
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Missing 13-year-old found safe, Olathe police say
Olathe, KS2 days ago
One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Man charged with murder at homeless camp last Saturday in KCMO
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in KCMO Tuesday
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Former Topeka police chief dies just days after turning 100-years-old
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
Carbondale, KS2 days ago
Meth, firearm allegedly found in Manhattan man’s home
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
False active shooter report at Highland Park
Topeka, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy