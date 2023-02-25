Change location
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
Coi Leray Is The Face of SNIPES’ New Apparel Collection
By Alvin aqua Blanco,7 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Change location
By Alvin aqua Blanco,7 days ago
“Coi Leray embodies everything that SNIPES stands for – creativity, authenticity, and individuality,” said Paula Barbosa, VP of Marketing for SNIPES, in a statement . “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our Q1 collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.”
The collection is already at SNIPES stores and online at snipes usa.com .View this post on Instagram
A post shared by SNIPES USA | Sneakers (@snipes_usa)
The post Coi Leray Is The Face of SNIPES’ New Apparel Collection appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0