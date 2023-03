cryptonewsbtc.org

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has a Neutral Sentiment Score, is Falling, and Underperforming the Crypto Market Saturday: What’s Next? By admin, 8 days ago

By admin, 8 days ago

Ethereum Basic (ETC) will get a impartial score from InvestorsObserver Saturday. The crypto is down 4.16% to $21.05 whereas the broader crypto market is down ...