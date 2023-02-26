Open in App
16 Times "American Auto" Made Me Laugh Out Loud

By Jess Goodwin,

6 days ago

As a non-driver who let their learner's permit expire over 15 years ago and never looked back, I didn't know how much I would enjoy American Auto when it premiered at the end of 2021.

I don't find cars (or corporations) particularly interesting, but I love me some Ana Gasteyer, so I gave it a chance.

As it turns out, it's pretty funny! Here are 16 moments that made me laugh out loud:

1. When the team realized it's them, hi, they're the problem, it's them:

2. When Jack very sincerely thanked Elliot for being an "ally":

3. When Sadie was immediately proven right by a serial killer blasting "Goodbye Horses" from his Payne van:

4. When Katherine had to clarify her position on murder:

5. When Jin the CFO called out Katherine for remembering they'd already said hello to each other:

6. When Jack told everyone not to panic and then immediately gave them a reason to panic:

7. When Katherine and Sadie roasted Elliot harder than the sun ever could:

8. When Wesley learned about "private" browsers:

9. When Elliot made a joke about there being a crack in the wall between Jack and Sadie's offices:

10. When Dori helped Katherine into her Spanx:

11. When no one knew how to react to Katherine's overshare:

12. When Elliot tried to tell employees they can shred documents without telling them they can shred documents:

13. When the crisis manager gave Wesley his card after listening to him speak for, like, 10 seconds:

14. When the age-old Anthrax vs. Pubes debate came up:

15. When Wesley completely fell apart in front of Andy Richter:

16. When an employee had to fire herself because Cyrus couldn't stop crying:

What are some of your favorite moments from American Auto ? Sound off in the comments!

