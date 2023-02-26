Change location
16 Times "American Auto" Made Me Laugh Out Loud
By Jess Goodwin,6 days ago
As a non-driver who let their learner's permit expire over 15 years ago and never looked back, I didn't know how much I would enjoy American Auto when it premiered at the end of 2021.NBC / Via giphy.com
I don't find cars (or corporations) particularly interesting, but I love me some Ana Gasteyer, so I gave it a chance.NBC / Via giphy.com
As it turns out, it's pretty funny! Here are 16 moments that made me laugh out loud:
1. When the team realized it's them, hi, they're the problem, it's them:
2. When Jack very sincerely thanked Elliot for being an "ally":
Watch the pilot here .
3. When Sadie was immediately proven right by a serial killer blasting "Goodbye Horses" from his Payne van:
4. When Katherine had to clarify her position on murder:
Watch "White Van" from Season 1 here .
5. When Jin the CFO called out Katherine for remembering they'd already said hello to each other:
Watch "Earnings Call" from Season 1 here .
6. When Jack told everyone not to panic and then immediately gave them a reason to panic:
Watch "The $10K Car" from Season 1 here .
7. When Katherine and Sadie roasted Elliot harder than the sun ever could:
Watch "Commercial" from Season 1 here .
8. When Wesley learned about "private" browsers:
Watch "Recall" from Season 1 here .
9. When Elliot made a joke about there being a crack in the wall between Jack and Sadie's offices:
Watch "Employee Morale" from Season 1 here .
10. When Dori helped Katherine into her Spanx:
Watch "Charity Dinner" from Season 1 here .
11. When no one knew how to react to Katherine's overshare:
Watch "Profile" from Season 1 here .
12. When Elliot tried to tell employees they can shred documents without telling them they can shred documents:
13. When the crisis manager gave Wesley his card after listening to him speak for, like, 10 seconds:
Watch "Crisis" from Season 2 here .
14. When the age-old Anthrax vs. Pubes debate came up:
Watch "Most Hated CEO" from Season 2 here .
15. When Wesley completely fell apart in front of Andy Richter:
Watch "Celebrity" from Season 2 here .
16. When an employee had to fire herself because Cyrus couldn't stop crying:
Watch "Cost Cutting" from Season 2 here .
What are some of your favorite moments from American Auto ? Sound off in the comments!
