tennismajors.com

‘I see what she’s doing and I want to do the same thing’ – Dubai champion Krejcikova praises defeated Swiatek By Carrie Dunn, 7 days ago

By Carrie Dunn, 7 days ago

Barbora Krejcikova came into the Dubai final with a perfect game plan to defeat the dominant world No 1 Iga Swiatek. But as soon as ...