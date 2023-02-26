Colin Jost Trashes Trump In 'Weekend Update' Roast Of His East Palestine Visit

“ Weekend Update ” anchor Colin Jost didn’t hold back as he ripped former President Donald Trump for his visit to the disaster-stricken community of East Palestine, Ohio, last week. (You can watch a clip from the segment below.)

Trump, who touted the quality of his water bottle brand during the visit , stopped by the community impacted by a toxic chemical spill — and later burn of chemicals — from a Norfolk Southern train derailment earlier this month.

Jost, who also took a swipe at President Joe Biden ’s response to the disaster, mocked the former president — and Rudy Giuliani — in the “ Saturday Night Live ” segment.

“Donald Trump visited East Palestine, the site of the recent train derailment, because Trump usually tries to make himself look better by standing next to a train wreck,” quipped Jost as a photo of Giuliani appeared by his side.

“The train that derailed was carrying highly toxic vinyl chloride, which I think is something Trump recommended as a cure for COVID.”

He then clowned the former president for distributing his water to residents and noted the Trump administration’s rollback of rail safety regulations .

“What’s next? Is he going to visit all the migrant kids he put in cages and give them a gift card to Dave & Buster’s?” asked Jost, leading to groans from the audience.

You can watch more from Jost and Michael Che in the clip below.