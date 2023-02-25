Open in App
Wayne, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne BOE to Vandals at George Washington Middle School - ‘You Will Get Caught’

By Jon "Ferris" Meredith,

7 days ago

WAYNE, NJ – Two incidents of vandalism were reported during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Trustee Cathy Kazan, during her facility committee report to the board, talked about vandalism of the fields at George Washington Middle School and at a baseball field at Wayne Hills High School. BOE President Don Pavlak said to the vandals “You will get caught, and you will pay for what you did.”

Kazan began by showing pictures of the fields behind George Washington Middle School. The photos showed tire ruts all over the field, some in circular patterns.

Tire Ruts on the George Washington Middle School Field - Photo Courtesy of Wayne Schools

“Some people think it's amusing to push the boulders out of the way that are meant to keep people from driving on [the field] and making donuts on it,” said Kazan. “This happens, unfortunately, regularly, and I don’t report on it, but I am tonight because – quite frankly – it's terrible that there is no pride in our community among whoever is doing this.”

She added that the fields are used by those middle school students to play on in the spring and that fixing this doesn’t happen quickly. “Grass doesn’t grow overnight,” she said.

The second incident Kazan talked about occurred on a Wayne Hills baseball field that had been seeded and covered for the winter. According to her report, the cover on the field had been pulled back and some people played a game with their cleats on. This tore up seedlings that had begun to root and grow, making it difficult for the grounds crew to have that field ready and looking great come spring.

Cleat marks Cover a Wayne Hills Baseball Field - Photo Courtesy of Wayne Schools

Kazan pleaded with the community to help stop this from continuing.

“We need cooperation from the community,” she said. “So, if anybody sees something, please let us know. Or if you know who's doing these things, talk to their parents or talk to them and tell them knock it off. This is taxpayer money. These are our school buildings. Show some pride.”

Trustee Harry Prassakos added to this, mentioning “garbage and tires” that were dumped behind the Randall Carter school. “It costs us dollars,” he said. “It costs every single property owner’s money for this vandalism.”

But he also talked about the technology to catch these vandals. “There's cameras, so you're going to get caught. Its 2023, so if you want to show up to the police and confess, feel free.”

BOE President Don Pavlak mentioned that organizations like the Wayne PAL and the Boys & Girls Club uses the fields as well, so this vandalism affects the entire community.

“There’s no reason for this,” he said. “And to those people who want to do it: you will get caught and you will pay for what you did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204H2O_0l0CR20J00

