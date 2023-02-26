Woody Harrelson Rambles About Weed, Anti-Vaccine Conspiracy In 'SNL' Monologue

“ Saturday Night Live ” host Woody Harrelson made the case for the most bizarre monologue of the season as he talked about firing up a joint and appeared to spew an anti-vaccine conspiracy theory during his monologue this weekend. (You can watch his monologue below.)

Harrelson, who stars in the upcoming comedy film “Champions,” hosted the sketch show for his fifth time and joined the “SNL” Five-Timers Club, which includes dozens of entertainers such as Steve Martin , Tom Hanks and Tina Fey .

The actor’s monologue began with remarks about division among Americans as he later noted that “the red” in him believes people should be allowed to own guns.

“The blue in me thinks, squirt guns,” Harrelson joked.

Harrelson then reflected on his time reading a movie script in Central Park after smoking a marijuana joint in late 2019.

The actor, who went on a tangent about “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto’s diet and cutting out alcohol for seven months, later returned to the story that spread a COVID-19 conspiracy theory about a “script” where people are forced to stay in their homes.

“So the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over,” said Harrelson, who has spread a COVID-19 conspiracy theory in the past .

He added: “I threw the script away — I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.”

You can check out Harrelson’s monologue in the clip below.