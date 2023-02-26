Open in App
Manchester, OH
Senior Profile-Harley Rideout, Manchester High School

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQvL3_0l09uHoU00

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Harley Rideout

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Austin and Joyce Rideout

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball, Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The adrenaline and friendships when playing

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The bonds that were created during the years

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Motionless in White

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE :

“Nightmare Before Christmas”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Never Have I Ever

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art/Yearbook

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working at DQ in West Union

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Bull Fish in Tennessee

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Helena Bonham Carter

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become a Physical Therapy Assistant

