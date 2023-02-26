Senior Profile-Harley Rideout, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Harley Rideout
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Austin and Joyce Rideout
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The adrenaline and friendships when playing
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The bonds that were created during the years
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Motionless in White
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE :
“Nightmare Before Christmas”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Never Have I Ever
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art/Yearbook
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working at DQ in West Union
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Bull Fish in Tennessee
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Helena Bonham Carter
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a Physical Therapy Assistant
