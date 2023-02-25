Ravens OC Todd Monken compliments free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking over their wide receiver room during the 2023 offseason to see if they can give the unit new life following years of subpar play. The team has plenty of work to do, and Baltimore could choose to add multiple young pieces as well as veterans to the room.

When answering questions during his introductory press conference, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked about free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who he coached in Cleveland during the 2019 season. Monken had nothing but praise for Beckham, talking about his skillset and attitude.