Luzerne Foundation Community Champions Awards announced

By C. David Pedri The Luzerne Foundation,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWIvK_0l09msAz00
C. David Pedri

Community Champion Awards

Two great events … SAVE THE DATE

April 12, 2023 Nonprofit Forum

April 13, 2023 Community Champion Awards

5:30 to 8:00 PM at the Westmoreland Club

***

The Luzerne Foundation’s Nonprofit Forum

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

8:30 AM until Noon

Jewish Community Alliance

Kingston, PA

(400 Third Avenue, Kingston - 613 S. J. Strauss Lane)

Please visit our website to gain access to our Grants Portal. www.luzfdn.org

What Nonprofits Can Expect

The Luzerne Foundation will award 30 local charities a 5-minute time slot (3 minutes for presentation, 2 minutes of questions).

Each of the 30 selected participants will receive a grant; award amounts will be announced at the Community Champion Award Event Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Westmoreland Club.

The Luzerne Foundation will provide one ticket to the Community Champion Award event to each of the 30 nonprofits. Please make sure that your charity is represented at the award ceremony. Additional tickets may be purchased if desired.

Selection Process: The Luzerne Foundation’s Grants Distribution Committee will read through each application and invite participants to speak at the Forum based on the information provided in their application

501(c)(3) public charities (in good standing) that serve Luzerne County residents are encouraged to apply!

Forum Timeline:

Grants Portal closes March 31: The portal will close on 03/31/23 at 11.59 PM. No paper applications will be accepted.

April 3: Notification sent to finalists with Forum Commitment Form, Participation Guidelines, and the time of your scheduled presentation.

April 10: PowerPoint slides (optional), and signed Forum Commitment due via email to diane@luzfdn.org:

April 12: Date of Forum

April 13: Awards announce at the Community Champion Awards beginning at 5:30 PM.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your

heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond,

please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065 .

