Oregon high school girls basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

The postseason continues with the release of the Oregon high school girls basketball state brackets for Class 6A and 4A , with 5A still to come. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 25 to give us the final fields with 5A still to freeze on Feb. 28.

Jesuit comes in with the No. 1 seed in Class 6A looking to dethrone defending champions Beaverton, who are the No. 4 seed. But there's plenty of other contenders within the top 10 and beyond.

Philomath returns in Class 4A as the defending champions, but the rest of the field will look a little different from 2022 potentially. Baker nabbed the No. 1 overall seed and could be the favorites.

The quarterfinals for 6A will be played March 8-11 at the Chiles Center in Portland, 5A will be March 7-10 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis and 4A will be March 9-11 at Forest Grove High School.

We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals (March 8, Chiles Center)

No. 8 Willamette vs. No. 1 Jesuit, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Clackamas vs. No. 4 Beaverton, 3:15 p.m.

No. 6 Barlow vs. No. 3 Tualatin, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 West Salem vs. No. 2 South Medford, 8:15 p.m.

Round two (March 3)

No. 1 Jesuit 54, No. 17 West Linn 17

No. 8 Willamette 54, No. 9 Oregon City 43

No. 5 Clackamas 72, No. 12 Jefferson 42

No. 4 Beaverton 51, No. 13 Lakeridge 37

No. 3 Tualatin 40, No. 14 Sheldon 24

No. 6 Barlow 60, No. 11 Benson 56

No. 10 West Salem 45, No. 7 Grants Pass 41

No. 2 South Medford 75, No. 15 McMinnville 39

Round one (Feb. 28)

No. 1 Jesuit 72, No. 32 Sandy 29

No. 17 West Linn 46, No. 16 Newberg 32

No. 8 Willamette 66, No. 25 Westview 35

No. 9 Oregon City 65, No. 24 McNary 34

No. 5 Clackamas 84, No. 28 Sunset 26

No. 12 Jefferson 56, No. 21 Sherwood 45

No. 13 Lakeridge 53, No. 20 Nelson 46

No. 4 Beaverton 64, No. 29 Central Catholic 25

No. 3 Tualatin 57, No. 30 Forest Grove 21

No. 14 Sheldon 57, No. 19 Cleveland 49

No. 11 Benson 65, No. 22 Liberty 43

No. 6 Barlow 68, No. 27 South Salem 41

No. 7 Grants Pass 38, No. 26 Mountainside 19

No. 10 West Salem 45, No. 23 Tigard 42

No. 15 McMinnville 65, No. 18 Southridge 48

No. 2 South Medford 74, No. 31 Ida B. Wells 31

Class 5A

Quarterfinals (March 7, Gill Coliseum)

No. 8 Mountain View vs. No. 1 Springfield, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Crater vs. No. 4 Putnam, 3:15 p.m.

No. 6 Crescent Valley vs. No. 3 South Albany, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 La Salle Prep vs. No. 2 Silverton, 8:15 p.m.

Round one (March 3)

No. 1 Springfield 50, No. 16 Ridgeview 34

No. 8 Mountain View 53, No. 9 Lebanon 48

No. 5 Crater 81, No. 12 Wilsonville 45

No. 4 Putnam 56, No. 13 North Eugene 51

No. 3 South Albany 54, No. 14 Eagle Point 30

No. 6 Crescent Valley 50, No. 11 Summit 19

No. 7 La Salle Prep 52, No. 10 Corvallis 40

No. 2 Silverton 63, No. 15 Canby 39

Class 4A

Quarterfinals (March 9, Forest Grove HS)

No. 9 Madras vs. No. 1 Baker, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Henley vs. No. 4 Marshfield, 3:15 p.m.

No. 11 Crook County vs. No. 3 Astoria, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Philomath vs. No. 2 Gladstone, 8:15 p.m.

Round one (March 3)

No. 1 Baker 56, No. 16 Klamath Union 36

No. 9 Madras 50, No. 8 Cascade 41

No. 5 Henley 61, No. 12 Scappoose 53

No. 4 Marshfield 48, No. 13 Molalla 37

No. 3 Astoria 69, No. 14 Mazama 39

No. 11 Crook County 39, No. 6 La Grande 38

No. 10 Philomath 46, No. 7 Marist Catholic 39

No. 2 Gladstone 69, No. 15 Junction City 36

Play-in games

Byes to state: Baker, Gladstone, Astoria, Marshfield, Henley, La Grande, Marist Catholic, Cascade

Madras 55, Hidden Valley 23

Philomath 59, St. Helens 27

Crook County 53, Phoenix 38

Scappoose 35, Newport 32

Klamath Union 52, Stayton 40

Mazama 48, Seaside 42

Junction City 63, The Dalles 38

Molalla 54, Pendleton 43