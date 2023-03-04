Oregon high school girls basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

The postseason continues with the release of the Oregon high school girls basketball state brackets for Class 6A and 4A , with 5A still to come. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 25 to give us the final fields with 5A still to freeze on Feb. 28.
Jesuit comes in with the No. 1 seed in Class 6A looking to dethrone defending champions Beaverton, who are the No. 4 seed. But there's plenty of other contenders within the top 10 and beyond.
Philomath returns in Class 4A as the defending champions, but the rest of the field will look a little different from 2022 potentially. Baker nabbed the No. 1 overall seed and could be the favorites.
The quarterfinals for 6A will be played March 8-11 at the Chiles Center in Portland, 5A will be March 7-10 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis and 4A will be March 9-11 at Forest Grove High School.
We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.
More links
Oregon high school boys basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 6A, 5A and 4A
Oregon high school girls basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A
Oregon high school boys basketball 2023 state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A
Class 6A
Quarterfinals (March 8, Chiles Center)
No. 8 Willamette vs. No. 1 Jesuit, 1:30 p.m.
No. 5 Clackamas vs. No. 4 Beaverton, 3:15 p.m.
No. 6 Barlow vs. No. 3 Tualatin, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 West Salem vs. No. 2 South Medford, 8:15 p.m.
Round two (March 3)
No. 1 Jesuit 54, No. 17 West Linn 17
No. 8 Willamette 54, No. 9 Oregon City 43
No. 5 Clackamas 72, No. 12 Jefferson 42
No. 4 Beaverton 51, No. 13 Lakeridge 37
No. 3 Tualatin 40, No. 14 Sheldon 24
No. 6 Barlow 60, No. 11 Benson 56
No. 10 West Salem 45, No. 7 Grants Pass 41
No. 2 South Medford 75, No. 15 McMinnville 39
Round one (Feb. 28)
No. 1 Jesuit 72, No. 32 Sandy 29
No. 17 West Linn 46, No. 16 Newberg 32
No. 8 Willamette 66, No. 25 Westview 35
No. 9 Oregon City 65, No. 24 McNary 34
No. 5 Clackamas 84, No. 28 Sunset 26
No. 12 Jefferson 56, No. 21 Sherwood 45
No. 13 Lakeridge 53, No. 20 Nelson 46
No. 4 Beaverton 64, No. 29 Central Catholic 25
No. 3 Tualatin 57, No. 30 Forest Grove 21
No. 14 Sheldon 57, No. 19 Cleveland 49
No. 11 Benson 65, No. 22 Liberty 43
No. 6 Barlow 68, No. 27 South Salem 41
No. 7 Grants Pass 38, No. 26 Mountainside 19
No. 10 West Salem 45, No. 23 Tigard 42
No. 15 McMinnville 65, No. 18 Southridge 48
No. 2 South Medford 74, No. 31 Ida B. Wells 31
Class 5A
Quarterfinals (March 7, Gill Coliseum)
No. 8 Mountain View vs. No. 1 Springfield, 1:30 p.m.
No. 5 Crater vs. No. 4 Putnam, 3:15 p.m.
No. 6 Crescent Valley vs. No. 3 South Albany, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 La Salle Prep vs. No. 2 Silverton, 8:15 p.m.
Round one (March 3)
No. 1 Springfield 50, No. 16 Ridgeview 34
No. 8 Mountain View 53, No. 9 Lebanon 48
No. 5 Crater 81, No. 12 Wilsonville 45
No. 4 Putnam 56, No. 13 North Eugene 51
No. 3 South Albany 54, No. 14 Eagle Point 30
No. 6 Crescent Valley 50, No. 11 Summit 19
No. 7 La Salle Prep 52, No. 10 Corvallis 40
No. 2 Silverton 63, No. 15 Canby 39
Class 4A
Quarterfinals (March 9, Forest Grove HS)
No. 9 Madras vs. No. 1 Baker, 1:30 p.m.
No. 5 Henley vs. No. 4 Marshfield, 3:15 p.m.
No. 11 Crook County vs. No. 3 Astoria, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Philomath vs. No. 2 Gladstone, 8:15 p.m.
Round one (March 3)
No. 1 Baker 56, No. 16 Klamath Union 36
No. 9 Madras 50, No. 8 Cascade 41
No. 5 Henley 61, No. 12 Scappoose 53
No. 4 Marshfield 48, No. 13 Molalla 37
No. 3 Astoria 69, No. 14 Mazama 39
No. 11 Crook County 39, No. 6 La Grande 38
No. 10 Philomath 46, No. 7 Marist Catholic 39
No. 2 Gladstone 69, No. 15 Junction City 36
Play-in games
Byes to state: Baker, Gladstone, Astoria, Marshfield, Henley, La Grande, Marist Catholic, Cascade
Madras 55, Hidden Valley 23
Philomath 59, St. Helens 27
Crook County 53, Phoenix 38
Scappoose 35, Newport 32
Klamath Union 52, Stayton 40
Mazama 48, Seaside 42
Junction City 63, The Dalles 38
Molalla 54, Pendleton 43
Comments / 0