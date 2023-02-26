Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather likens himself to LeBron James, addresses ticket sales for fight

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather says a documentary about his career will be released this year and has defended ticket sales for his exhibition bout in the UK, likening his appearances to the ticket-shifting power of figures including LeBron James, Michael Jackson and Chris Brown.

Speaking after his sixth exhibition fight, when he faced Aaron Chalmers at London’s O2 Arena in the UK reality TV star’s second boxing match, Mayweather — one of the most highest-earning athletes in history — reflected at length on his career and the different appetites he believes US and UK fans have for tickets.

“We've got so much footage,” said the former champion of the story of his rise to the top of the sport, ‘GOAT’, which will cover a professional career that formally ended in 2017 with a perfect 50-fight record.

“Since 1996 to now, it’s been 27 years. I had my first professional fight in 1996. I had my first amateur fight in 1987.

“All the behind-the-scenes footage of Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather... well, it was ‘Pretty Boy’ and then became ‘Money’ Mayweather.

“We want to give you guys something that you really haven’t seen before this year. My documentary will be coming out this year.”

Mayweather had the unusual experience of boxing in an arena that was far from full at the 20,000-capacity venue where he encountered Chalmers, and he hypothesised that the many empty seats could be to do with fan attitudes.

“When you buy tickets over here, you don’t really want to spend money,” he suggested, discussing some of the highest ticket-sellers in the history of music and basketball.

“In America, we don’t mind spending money when we want to go to an event. No matter what the price is, we like to spend money.

“In the UK, I don’t mind coming to perform for you guys. Me putting on a show is like Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James – anyone like that. Usher, Chris Brown. When we put on a show, we want to be paid for what we do.”

The fight between Mayweather and Chalmers was announced almost exactly a month before the event.

“We did this in four weeks and we had a crazy time,” said Mayweather. “I think the tickets should have gone on sale a lot faster but my new team is still learning.

“I take my hat off to them; it’s not their fault. When we fight in the US, as soon as we announce the fight, the tickets go on sale.

“Here, we announced the fight and the tickets didn’t go on sale until a week or two later. I don’t want to say ‘it’s his fault and his fault.’ We work together as a team.”

Mayweather is known for showing off his lavish lifestyle and said he had an entourage of 137 for his first appearance in the UK.

“It’s not cheap to have private jets – I put an ‘s’ on the back of that,” he explained. “It’s not cheap to have 42 houses. It’s not cheap to have 100 vehicles.

“I retired from the sport of boxing; the sport of boxing didn’t retire me. I have a $100 million house in Beverly Hills. Imagine just the taxes on that alone. I can pay that with ease.

“But if I’m happy, my children are happy and the rest of my family are happy, let me live my life the way I want. My team ain’t cheap. It costs. There are a lot of heavy hitters on my team.”

Mayweather backed one of the opponents who is likely to feature in his documentary, Ricky Hatton, for his own recent return in an exhibition at Manchester Arena against former two-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.

Hatton’s unbeaten professional record came to an end in one of Mayweather’s most anticipated fights in Las Vegas in 2007.

“His weight was down but it came back up,” said Mayweather. “His weight came down and he put on a big show and I’m proud of him.”

Another hugely popular UK fighter, Naseem Hamed, came in for higher praise from Mayweather, saying: “He doesn’t get the props that he truly deserves

“A lot of people in the UK forget about him. We need to start giving him his flowers. Unbelievable – one of the best fighters to come from the UK, if not the best.”