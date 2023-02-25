Open in App
Eugene, OR
See more from this location?
Yahoo!

‘Not going away’: Snowy pattern for Willamette Valley returns late weekend into next week

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal,

7 days ago
Story updated at 10 a.m. Saturday with snow forecast for Willamette Valley, mountains Saturday night. The wintery mischief that’s plagued northwest Oregon recently isn’t going...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Record snowstorm provides no drought relief for Oregon. Here’s why
Portland, OR1 day ago
It’s Dungeness Crab Season And Oregon Is The Place To Go For It
Newport, OR2 days ago
UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Salem, Eugene, valley amid forecast for more snow
Eugene, OR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portland snow: Look up your elevation in this interactive map
Portland, OR4 days ago
Will Portland get more snow Monday night? 5 local weather experts make their predictions
Portland, OR4 days ago
7 Haunted Places in Oregon to Visit if You Dare
Portland, OR2 days ago
The Magical Festival in Oregon You Don’t Want To Miss This Spring
Woodburn, OR3 days ago
Potentially invasive frog found for the second time in Oregon
Beaverton, OR2 days ago
CLOSURES AND DELAYS DUE TO SNOW AND ICY CONDITIONS
Roseburg, OR4 days ago
Crime turned Portland into a ‘hollowed out shell.’ Its neighbors are trying to keep it from happening to them
Portland, OR3 days ago
Some of us see snow tomorrow and Monday morning
Portland, OR6 days ago
You’ll Love Finding Treasures at This Huge Flea Market in Oregon
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Future of Valley River Inn unknown after fire
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Portland woman found dead in Gold Beach
Portland, OR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy