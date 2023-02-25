Eugene
Change location
See more from this location?
Eugene, OR
Yahoo!
‘Not going away’: Snowy pattern for Willamette Valley returns late weekend into next week
By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal,7 days ago
By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal,7 days ago
Story updated at 10 a.m. Saturday with snow forecast for Willamette Valley, mountains Saturday night. The wintery mischief that’s plagued northwest Oregon recently isn’t going...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0