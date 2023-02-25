Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Us Weekly

Zendaya Attends 1st Red Carpet of Awards Season, Stuns in Vintage Dress at NAACP Awards

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R22BY_0l04vCQz00

Her first red carpet of the year. Zendaya attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 25, after skipping the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Style: Shimmery Catsuits to Plunging Gowns

Read article

The 26-year-old wore a striking green and black strapless gown with a plunging neckline. The ruffled, mermaid cut skirt featured a high slit for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star's long legs. The look was topped off with Bulgari jewels, including a statement bracelet.

The vintage Atelier Versace Couture number was from spring 2002 and styled by Law Roach , who attended the Los Angeles ceremony with the actress. Ahead of the show, the stylist teased fans via Instagram with a video showing Zendaya on several red carpets over the years. "She’s been gone for a minute..... Y’all ready?" he asked.

The K.C. Undercover alum shared her own shots of her gorgeous look, giving a clear view of her natural makeup, voluminous hair and black nails. "Insaaaanity💚," Gigi Hadid commented.

'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything to Know So Far

Read article

"STUNNINGGGGGGGG MY GOODNESS 😍😍," SZA added while Storm Reid wrote a simple, "wow."

Zendaya was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO's Euphoria . The category also included P-Valley 's Brandee Evans , The Equalizer 's Queen Latifah , Queen Sugar 's Rutina Wesley and 9-1-1 's Angela Bassett , who ultimately took home the trophy.

Though she didn't win big at the NAACP Image Awards, the California native, who is dating Tom Holland , has won several other awards recently. She won both a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her role as a teen drug addict on Euphoria , but she was absent from both award shows.

She last stole the spotlight in person at the Emmys in September 2022, where she won her second statue for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

Zendaya Through the Years: From Disney Teen to Euphoric Leading Lady

Read article

“Thank you for believing in me even in my moments where I didn’t believe in myself,” Zendaya said in her acceptance speech at the time. “I just want to say, you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

She is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on Euphoria at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Nicole Kidman Wore a Stunning Figure-Hugging Dress That Will Make Fans Stop in Their Tracks
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Niecy Nash Brightens Up in Yellow Vera Wang Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Britney Spears Shamelessly Models Outfit She Says Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hates’
Malibu, CA12 days ago
Marsai Martin Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy