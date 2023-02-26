Open in App
Cold weather, hot food: Sullivan’s on Castle Island opens for 72nd year

By Bryan Lambert,

6 days ago
On a bitterly cold and gray Saturday, spring was in the air. Because the food and drinks at Sullivan’s were flowing.

Saturday was opening day for Sullivan’s on Castle Island. Diners braved the chilly weather to snag some food at the Boston Landmark.

For 72 years, Sullivan’s has operated in the shadow of Fort Independence but has become a highlight of many a Bostonian’s day out.

The restaurant prides itself on its affordable food.

“I’ve been here for many years and I enjoy it a lot,” said Emerson Dobrindt. “Great place, lovely people.”

Sullivan’s also has a second location that is open year-round at North Station.

The owners have announced a third location will open at Hanover Crossing in Hanover next month.

