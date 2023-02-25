Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader

Motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

By Kevin Carroll,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3Qe3_0l02eLlv00

WILKES-BARRE — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the city on Friday morning, according to the city police department.

A news release posted to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page provided some details as to the nature of the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

According to the release, officers were called to the area of South Pennsylvania Avenue and Wood Strret just after midnight on Friday morning for a vehicle crash with injuries.

The incident occured between a motor vehicle and motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where they later died of their injuries, according to police. The driver and passengers of the other vehicle were treated for injuries, as well.

There’s no word on what may have caused the crash; police say that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to the crash is asked to call Wilkes-Barre City police at 570-208-4214.

