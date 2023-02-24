Open in App
Victor, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man facing up to 15 years in prison for allegedly beating victim with wooden pole

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN,

8 days ago

A Victor man has been arrested after he reportedly beat a man who owed him money for a car, which was being purchased through a payment agreement.

Luis Rivera-Perez, 26, was seen hitting the victim in the head with a wooden pole on June 16, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The victim told police Rivera-Perez showed up at his residence unannounced and said he wanted to talk to the victim.

The victim asked Rivera-Perez to drop the wooden object. Rivera-Perez reportedly refused and said, “I’m not putting this down. I’m here to break your nose.”

Rivera-Perez hit the victim in the face with the pole two to three times, according to the affidavit. The victim said Rivera-Perez then tried to push him over a balcony railing.

A witness said she saw the two of them fighting before they both fell down the stairs, according to the affidavit. The two men then fought over the weapon. The victim said he got control of the weapon and that Rivera-Perez went to his car and tried to run him over. The victim told police he had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Rivera-Perez’s wife was at the scene and offered to take the victim to the hospital, but he instead called 911 and asked for an ambulance. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was given 14 stitches.

The victim showed police several messages that indicated Rivera-Perez had been angry with him over a car debt. The victim was supposed to give Rivera-Perez incremental payments for the car, but it was towed on May 5 after the victim left it parked in an area for several days.

The victim told Rivera-Perez he could not pay him after receiving a $2,000 hospital bill, and could not give him the car back because the DMV told the victim he needed the title to get it from the tow lot. The car title still belonged to Rivera-Perez.

Rivera-Perez demanded the victim either pay him the full value of the car or return it. The affidavit includes text and voice messages that became increasingly threatening.

The day of the incident, Rivera-Perez messaged the victim saying he had gotten the car back himself, but demanded $500 and threatened to sue the victim. The victim told Rivera-Perez he could not pay him.

An officer spoke to Rivera-Perez, who said he had gone to the victim’s residence several times before to discuss the debt, but that the victim was never home. He admitted he went to the victim’s residence after he got the car back, and said he brought a torque wrench, claiming it was for self-defense.

Rivera-Perez said the victim pushed him unprovoked and that it was the victim who tried to force him over the balcony. He said he hit the victim in the head after they fell down the stairs, again citing self-defense. He also denied trying to run the victim over.

Rivera-Perez was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $40,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 8 in Bonneville County Court.

