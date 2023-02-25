Saint Paul
Change location
See more from this location?
Saint Paul, MN
macalester.edu
Women’s Track & Field: Hobby Places Fifth in the Pentathlon to Kick Off MIAC Championships
By Macalester Athletic Staff,7 days ago
By Macalester Athletic Staff,7 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Junior Sarah Beth Hobby (South Pittsburg, Tenn./St. Andrew's-Sewanee School) represented the Macalester women's track and field team today, in the pentathlon,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0